Mpumalanga man sentenced to life for killing woman who bought a house he was living in

Friday, March 22, 2024

Published 51m ago

The Mpumalanga High Court sentenced a 36-year-old man to life in prison for killing a woman who had purchased a home that he had been occupying in Nelsville, Nelspruit.

Henry Dlamini shot and killed Michelle Emelda Jones and injured her partner, Julio Cohen, who is paraplegic, while they were parked at a shopping centre in Nelspruit on October 20, 2022.

Jones was a deputy sheriff in Mbombela, and Cohen went to see the house in Nelsville after they had signed the offer to purchase.

However, when they arrived at the house, they were met by Dlamini, who claimed the house belonged to his grandmother.

He told them he would hurt anyone who buys the house and that he was prepared spend life in prison.

Jones was willing to let Dlamini move out peacefully, but he was not willing; he threatened to shoot the couple.

Subsequently, the couple left and obtained a protection order against Dlamini.

The same day the protection order was granted, the couple were sitting inside their car parked at a shopping centre when Dlamini fired shots at the car

Before succumbing to her injuries in hospital, Jones identified Dlamini as the shooter.

Cohen, who survived the shooting, also identified Dlamini as the man who shot at their vehicle.

Dlamini was arrested five days after the shooting and was also denied bail.

The court held that the interests of justice, he should not be granted bail. He appealed against that order and was unsuccessful.

During his sentencing, judge Johannes Roelofse said Dlamini committed a serious crime against a woman who was defenceless, adding that he showed no remorse for his actions.

Additionally, he said Dlamini had intended to kill Jones and sentenced him to life in prison.

