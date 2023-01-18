Mpumalanga police arrest another man in connection with the murder of ANC councillor

Rustenburg- A third man was arrested in connection with the murder of ANC councillor and two other men in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga. The 40-year-old man who hails from uMbumbulu in KwaZulu-Natal, was taken in for questioning on Tuesday and ultimately charged with murder.

“He will be appearing before the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, Thursday 19 January, 2023,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. ANC councillor identified as Sbonelo (Mthembu) Ntshangase, 36, and other two men identified as Sandile Khumalo, 51, and Sizwe Mbingo, 40, were gunned down on Friday, around 8pm at Longhomes Township. "According to the report, the victims were allegedly shot by armed suspects in Mkhondo, also known as Piet Retief. It is further alleged that the suspects reportedly fired multiple shots at Mr Ntshangase who was in the yard, and also shot Mr Mbingo inside a bakkie who sadly died at the scene while Mr Khumalo was shot in the yard as well. Thereafter the suspects fled in an unknown direction,“ Mohlala said.

He said the police Piet Retief as well as the paramedics were informed about the incident, Ntshangase and Khumalo were privately taken to a nearby hospital. “Mr Khumalo was unfortunately certified dead on arrival meanwhile Mr Ntshangase regrettably succumbed to his injuries moments later. “A case with three counts of murder was opened and a dedicated team of experts in the field of investigation was immediately assembled under the leadership of the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela to probe this disheartening incident,” he said.

Lieutenant General Manamela has further urged members of the public, including families as well as colleagues of the slain men to remain calm and allow police a space to investigate to bring all perpetrators thereof to book while allowing due processes of the law to take its course. “We have always stayed true and committed to our call of duty, that of preventing crime, and when crime has been committed we are obligated in terms of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, to investigate and bring perpetrators thereof to book. “We still need support from members of the public regarding further details which may assist in the investigation to come forth. We promise to treat such information with delicacy,” she said.

Mpumalanga police said two men were arrested on Monday, in connection with charges related to this murder, during the arrest, an automatic rifle with ammunition was confiscated. “They are both charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Police also confiscated other firearms and ammunition alleged to be owned by a certain security company, however that matter is still under investigation to determine the lawful owners thereof. Police will go as far as testing all seized firearms to determine whether they were not used previously in the commission of a crime. "The police investigation is still underway and the two could also be possibly faced with other charges, including the said fatal shooting of the three victims but for now the duo is expected to appear at the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court today, Tuesday 17 January 2023 on the said charges of being found in possession of unlicensed firearm with ammunition,“ said Brigadier Mohlala.