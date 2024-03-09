Mpumalanga police probe inquest after domestic worker mauled to death by six dogs

The Police in Mpumalanga said it has opened an inquest after a 65-year-old woman was mauled to death by six dogs while her employer was not home last week. Tryphinah Elizabeth Mngomezulu, employed as a domestic worker in Secunda was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

The breed of the dogs are not known at this stage. The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said police management have vowed to thoroughly investigate the inquest case as well as the circumstances of the death of Mngomezulu. “Her lifeless body was discovered by her employers at a certain residential place where she was reportedly hired as a domestic worker.

“According to information, the police as well as emergency services personnel in Secunda received a call about the incident from the woman's employers. It was during this time that the emergency team arrived at the scene and declared that Ms Mngomezulu was no more. “An inquest case is been investigated by a team of experts in the investigation field, under the leadership of the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, to probe this incident,” Mdhluli said. Investigators have managed to make progress and have managed to obtain CCTV footage.

Police also rubbished rumours claiming it was load shedding during the time of the attack. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has also been called in due to the nature of the case and police confirmed the dogs were put down. “Preliminary investigation by the police suggests that Ms Mngomezulu was allegedly attacked by about six dogs at the time when her employers were not at home however the probe is still ongoing and nothing has been concluded.

“The police urge anyone who might have crucial information that may in any way assist in the investigation not to keep quiet with that information but people are encouraged to bring forth such valuable details by either contacting the police in Secunda or calling the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. “Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mdhluli said. Manamela said there was no way police could allow the situation to be influence and misdirected from the truth.