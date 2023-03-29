Elderly Bonteheuwel woman mauled to death allegedly by neighbour’s pit bulls

Cape Town - Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation after a 92-year-old woman was mauled to death allegedly by two of her neighbour’s pit bulls. The incident occurred late on Tuesday afternoon after the dogs had allegedly gained access to the woman’s Loganberry Street home in Bonteheuwel.

The area’s local councillor, Angus McKenzie, said both dogs were removed from the property by Law Enforcement officials soon after the fatal attack. He said: “I can sadly confirm that earlier today Mrs Grill, one of our elderly residents here in Bonteheuwel, was killed on her Loganberry Street property after neighbours’ two pit bull dogs gained access to her property and bit her to death. “Police say they are investigating the incident. The dogs managed to jump over a fairly high fence to gain access to the deceased’s property. No arrests have been made in the case.”

McKenzie shared that the community’s deepest sympathy goes to the family and friends of the elderly woman. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Bishop Lavis policing precinct was investigating the incident after officers responded to the scene at about 5pm on Tuesday. Van Wyk said: “The victim, an elderly woman believed to be in her late eighties to early nineties, was found by her son in the backyard of her home in Loganberry Street, Bonteheuwel. Circumstances surrounding this fatal incident are under investigation.”