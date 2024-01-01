Mpumalanga robber gunned down in a shootout with police, one suspect arrested

A suspected robber was gunned down after he engaged in a shootout with police in Sabie, Mpumalanga. According to police, four armed men stormed into a supermarket on Saturday and held the victims at gunpoint.

The suspects allegedly robbed the owner of an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene on foot. “Members of police were somehow alerted about the incident and they quickly responded. It was during this time when the astute members spotted the suspects who were running. “Members also ran after them and it is reported that the suspects suddenly fired some shots at the police. The members reportedly fired back and one suspect was shot then sustained some injuries, meanwhile another suspect was fatally shot,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Mohlala said a 9mm pistol as well as 11 rounds of live ammunition were found in the possession of the suspect who was shot dead. Four armed men stormed into the supermarket and held the victims at gunpoint before robbing the owner of an undisclosed amount of money. Picture: Supplied/ SAPS “The other suspects managed to evade arrest as they fled and are still at large. Members of the police were reportedly not injured during the shooting. “The injured suspect was taken to hospital for medical treatment where he is under police guard,” said Mohlala.

Meanwhile, a case of business robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm, and an inquest will be investigated. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will be investigating the shooting incident. Police are still in pursuit of the other two suspects. Members of the public are urged to assist with any information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects by calling the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or to send information via MySAPSapp.