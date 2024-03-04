Murdered Dr Malekutu Mehlape’s daughter and his sister-in-law denied bail after arrest for his killing

People arrested for the brutal murder of Dr Malekutu Johannes Mehlape, the circuit manager for the Limpopo department of education, were denied bail by the Mankweng Magistrate's Court. Dr Mehlape was shot dead, while in his house at Mankweng Zone 1, on December 28.

The arrested suspects include his daughter Mologadi Mehlape, and Dr Mehlape’s sister-in-law, Mahlodi Melida Mathole. “On Friday, March 1, Mologadi Mehlape, 28, and her aunt Mahlodi Mathole, who stand accused in the murder case of Dr Mehlape, appeared before the Mankweng Magistrate's Court for a bail application judgment,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. The murdered Dr Malekutu Johannes Mehlape with his daughter Mologadi Mehlape who is now facing murder charges. Picture: Facebook “The court has denied bail to both applicants as they failed to demonstrate exceptional circumstances justifying their release.”

In a related development, the other people accused of the Mehlape’s murder — Tshepho Ranoto, 34, Hlologelo Mogotlane, 34, and Sello Molongoane, 49, have abandoned their bail applications. The matter was postponed to April 11, for further investigations. “All five suspects were arrested separately in Mankweng and Zebediela in connection with the murder of the department of education’s circuit manager, Dr Malekutu Johannes Mehlape,” said Ledwaba.

“He was tragically shot and killed at his residence in Zone 1 in Mankweng on December 28, 2023. The suspects are currently facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.” In January, IOL reported that a school principal, Mathole; Sello Michael Molongoane; Hlolofelo Mogotlane; Tshepo Ranoto; and Mologadi Mehlape were all remanded in police custody when they appeared before the Mankweng Magistrate's Court. Dr Mehlape was buried on January 6, and the provincial education department held a memorial service in his honour at the University of Limpopo, Tiro Hall.

Dr Malekutu Johannes Mehlape was murdered during a house robbery at his house. Picture: LimpopoEducation/Facebook The provincial department said Dr Mehlape was also the head of exams and assessments for the Mankweng Cluster and was dedicated to the development and dignity of learners and teachers in the area. Limpopo Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya at the time said Dr Mehlape had diligently led one of the best-performing circuits for 15 years in the Capricorn South District. She said the killing of Dr Mehlape was a great loss to the sector, and his passing would leave a big void in the district, where he was responsible for overseeing 12 secondary and 18 primary schools.