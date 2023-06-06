Independent Online
Tuesday, June 6, 2023

MUT lecturer’s alleged killers in court, as police search for more suspects

A picture of the victim Shan Dwarika.

MUT lecturer Shan Dwarika was found murdered in Inanda. Picture: Supplied

Published 25m ago

Durban – Sihle Mkhize, 25, and Siyabonga Maye, 35, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 61-year-old Chanlall Shan Dwarika, a lecturer at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT).

Dwarika was kidnapped on May 28 and his body was found a few days later.

Provincial NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said the duo were charged with kidnapping, murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Kara said the matter was adjourned to June 13 for bail information and the accused are to remain in custody.

One of the suspects was arrested on the weekend in Sea Cow Lake, Durban. Picture: Reaction Unit SA

KZN police said the two men were arrested and then Dwarika’s body was found near Mafuya Road, in Inanda, on June 3.

More on this

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “The victim, who was last seen on May 28, 2023, was reported missing and later on charges of kidnapping and carjacking were registered following police investigations.

“Further intensive investigation led to the arrests of two suspects and on Saturday, a team of investigators followed investigative leads to Inanda where his slain body was found.

“A search for at least two more suspects, who are believed to have also been involved in his kidnapping and subsequent murder, is ongoing.”

According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, CCTV footage captured on the day of the incident showed three men forcing the elderly male into the rear of his black Honda CRV.

Balram said the victim’s vehicle has not been found.

IOL

