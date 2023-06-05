Slain MUT lecturer’s family ‘shocked’ by his murder

Cape Town - The Family of slain Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer, Shan Dwarika, say they don’t know why he was murdered. The 61-year-old lecturer’s body was found in Inanda at the weekend, after he was abducted a week prior while doing maintenance at a property that he rented in Sea Cow Lake in Durban.

Speaking to the Cape Times on Monday, Dwarika’s son, Prash Rajbansi, said his father’s murder came as a shock to his family and friends. “We are devastated by the events that have occurred. We are robbed of having him with us. His grandchildren are robbed of their grandfather. My mother is robbed of her husband's love and care. We still need him for so much more. “For him to pass on in this manner is heart wrenching. We cannot fathom why his perpetrators just didn't take what they wanted and release him.

“To them they have killed a man, however, my dad was so much more. “He played many roles. It's senseless. Our dad was more than just a man, he was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, a dedicated educator and a man of God. “He was a friendly, jovial person. He was always enriching those around him with spiritual and academic knowledge. He always strived to uplift those around him. He loved music, playing the harmonian guitar and singing. He was a beautiful soul taken from his family too soon,” said the distraught son.

Rajbansi said the family had no idea why Dwarika, a father of three and grandfather of three, was targeted. “We pray justice is served to the maximum so that another family may not undergo such a heart loss. We would also like to thank everyone that has provided assistance and support in this trying time,” he added. Two suspects were still on the loose while two were arrested following the discovery of Dwarika’s body in bushes in Inanda on Saturday.