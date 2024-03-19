Mystery surrounds murders of Abantu Batho Congress councillor and members

Sydenham police are investigating three counts of murder after a councillor and two men were found murdered in the Umgeni area, north of the Durban CBD, at the weekend. The three individuals are members of the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC). uMdoni Municipality councillor, Qedukwazi Mzimela was reported missing on March 15. He was travelling to uMhlanga with the other two men.

According to a widely circulated missing person's poster, the individuals were travelling in a white Toyota Corolla, and although its tracking device was located, the car itself is still missing. The missing person’s poster that was shared on social media. Picture: Facebook

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala stated two of the deceased's bodies were found in uMgeni Road on Saturday. Both men sustained gunshot wounds. On Sunday, a third body was discovered in the same area, also bearing a gunshot wound. "The deceased were identified as Senzo Professor Ngema, 34, Mzimela, 35, and Hopewell Phumlani Mbutho, 28.

ABC secretary general, Phumelele Phahla expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased, saying: “Words cannot express our loss.” "Cllr Qedukwazi Mzimela, Phumlani Mbutho and Senzo Ngema were members of the ABC, in good standing, who shall always be remembered for their diligent activism and servant leadership. The ABC extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and fellow ABC members," said Phahla. Phahla called on law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to book.