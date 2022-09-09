Mzani’s dumbest thief? Man returns to garage where he stabbed two workers and stole R1 000 sweets

Pretoria – Police in Joburg have arrested a 23-year-old man for business robbery and attempted murder at a BP garage at the corner of Mooi Street and Heidelberg Street. “The suspect was captured by CCTV cameras at the garage on the 31st of August 2022 at 12.30am. He forcefully opened the locked sliding door and took sweets in the shelves worth plus or minus R1 000,” police spokesperson in Joburg Central, Captain Xoli Mbele said.

He said a cashier noticed the intruder and screamed for help. “Two petrol attendants came to her rescue. The suspect stabbed both of them with a knife before he fled the scene. The victims were taken to hospital by an ambulance where they were treated and discharged,” Mbele said. “The suspect was on the run until he came back to the BP garage. The employees recognised him and screamed for help. Community members came to their rescue and severely assaulted him.”

Mbele said two knives were recovered from the suspect. He was admitted to hospital, under police guard. The suspect is scheduled to appear before the Joburg Magistrate’s Court when he is discharged from hospital. Meanwhile, station commander at the Joburg central police station, Brigadier Ivan Perumal has condemned the assault meted against the suspect.

He urged the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. Earlier this week, the Booysens Regional Court sentenced 39-year-old Zimbabwean national Mune Gumbo to 10 years imprisonment for attempted murder and possession of a hijacked motor vehicle. “The accused was a passenger in a gold Toyota Fortuner parked at Hay Street, in the Booysens policing area, on June 2, 2020 at 9pm. Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers saw a suspicious vehicle with two occupants inside; made a U-turn and the vehicle drove off at high speed,” Mbele said.

“A chase ensued and they were cornered at the corner of Gertrude and Gardener Street. The driver came out and the passenger shot at the police and they retaliated.” Mbele said the driver ran away and the passenger jumped into the driver’s seat, and sped off. Another chase ensued until Gumbo lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the fence of the school. “Police apprehended him and he sustained gunshot wound in his upper leg. A police officer and the suspect were taken to hospital for treatment. The vehicle came out positive that it was hijacked at Boksburg during test driving on the 14th of March 2020 at 11am,” Mbele said.

