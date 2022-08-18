Mzansi’s dumbest criminals? Man returns to Methodist Church after robbery, then accomplice friend comes to court

Pretoria - Detectives in Joburg have arrested two people aged 38 and 40 for a robbery inside the Methodist Church at the corner of Pritchard and Small streets. Police spokesperson in Joburg central, Captain Xoli Mbele, said the duo have been linked to the robbery at the church.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is alleged that five suspects robbed the Methodist Church on May 30 at 1am. A pastor and his wife were asleep when they were woken by the suspects,” said Mbele. “They demanded money because they had information that there was a Thanksgiving Day before in the church. They ransacked the church, took televisions, laptops, music equipment, the wedding ring of his wife and an undisclosed amount of money before they fled.” Mbele said this month, two suspects were arrested by security guards at the same church for a business burglary.

The pastor was able to recognise one of the suspects from the May robbery where his wife’s ring was forcefully taken. The suspect was then arrested for the business robbery which happened in May. When the alleged robber and his accomplice in the burglary case were appearing in court, the pastor also recognised one of the people who robbed him in May, sitting in the public gallery. Mbele said the accused man “was apprehended in court while coming to hear proceedings of his friends”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police have obtained video footage of the robbery. On Thursday, the suspect arrested in court appeared at the Joburg Magistrate’s Court. Police investigations are still ongoing.

Story continues below Advertisement