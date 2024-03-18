Nandipha Magudumana allegedly beaten by sangoma and mentally-ill inmate

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s lawyer, Machini Motloung, is demanding she be moved to another prison cell after she was allegedly assaulted at the weekend. Speaking to eNCA, Motloung said Magudumana contacted him to say she had been assaulted, was in pain and suffered bruises.

She is currently in custody at the Kroonstad Correctional Centre in the Free State. Motloung said Magudumana was allegedly assaulted by a sangoma and a mentally-ill woman. He said Magudumana had been receiving threats of violence and has reported them to the relevant authorities, but nothing ever came from the complaints.

He said the issue between Magudumana and the sangoma emanated from singing and prayer sessions with other inmates in the cell. According to Motloung, there have been previous issues between Magudumana and the other inmates implicated in the assault. He said the tensions came to a head on Sunday when his client was assaulted.

Motloung said he wanted Magudumana to be placed in a cell where her life won’t be threatened. He added that he will lay a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission to guarantee his client’s safety. Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo said they have yet to receive any complaints from Magudumana or her legal representatives about cases of assault. In an interview with eNCA, Nxumalo disputed claims that mentally challenged inmates are kept with other inmates, as they fall under the ambit of the Department of Health.

There were earlier allegations that Magudumana was assaulted by police while en route to a court appearance, however, Nxumalo said Magudumana was not taken to court by police officials. He further explained that there were no complaints filed or medical reports to this extent. Magudumana is the co-accused in the Thabo Bester prison escape. Bester is currently in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria.