Neighbours who were once friends fight till the death in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga have condemned a double murder in Boschfontein, outside Schoemansdal, near Komatipoort following a bloody fight between neighbours who were friends. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident happened on Monday at about 2am.

Story continues below Advertisement

“According to information, a 41-year-old neighbour was engaged in a fight with his 31-year-old neighbour which led to fatalities to both neighbours who are also reportedly known to be friends,” Mohlala said. Police at Schoemansdal received a call from the local hospital, informing of the two injured men. One man had bruises on his face, a fractured jaw and hand. The second man had been hacked on his head with an axe. Both men died. “On the police’s arrival, it was established that both victims lived as neighbours and friends in Boschfontein,” Mohlala said.

“It is currently unclear what might have sparked the commotion, but the police’s investigation is under way.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has described the incident as “regrettable”. She appealed to community members to seek professional help rather than resorting to violent behaviour.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Violence is not even a point to consider especially amongst neighbours or friends who experience differences. The two deaths could have been avoided,” she said. Last month, a 34-year-old man was fatally stabbed after he intervened to stop a fist fight at Wanderers taxi rank in Joburg. Captain Xoli Mbele, spokesperson for the Joburg Central police station, said a 36-year-old man, who is a foreign national, was arrested for the murder.

Story continues below Advertisement