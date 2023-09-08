Newborn baby stolen at a hospital in Kimberley has been found, woman arrested

A newborn baby stolen from a hospital in Kimberley has been found, Northern Cape police said. Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock said the baby was found at a house in Greenpoint, Kimberley, on Friday at about 9am.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested for the alleged theft of the newborn baby. "The baby will undergo procedural medical observation and will be reunited with her parents," Kock said. "The provincial commissioner for the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola thanked all South African Police Service (SAPS) members for their relentless efforts that led to the infant being found and also commended the community for their assistance in this regard," he said.

The baby was reported stolen on Wednesday afternoon when a nurse noticed that the baby was missing around 5pm. The baby was in the maternity ward, but not with the mother. In the Western Cape, Knysna police seek public assistance in locating Waydon Stuurman, 24, of Charlie Le Vack Street in Hornlee, Knysna.

He was reported missing on Wednesday. "Preliminary information available reveals that Waydon left his residence yesterday (Tuesday) morning. He was later seen in the vicinity of Knoetzie. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black Nike top and black trousers. A search for the missing person is currently under way," said Sergeant Christopher Spies. Spies said the investigation officer was urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist in reuniting the missing man with his family.