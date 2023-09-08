Tshwane Metro cops, driving a stolen BMW, arrested in Ekurhuleni for robbing truck filled with groceries

Two members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and a third man, believed to be their accomplice, have been arrested and charged for truck hijacking on the R21 highway in Gauteng. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the three are members of a truck hijacking syndicate operating on the busy road.

Trouble started for the TMPD officers, in their police uniform, when they were spotted along the R21 in Ekurhuleni by alert EMPD officers. The TMPD officers were travelling in a stolen, grey BMW 3 series vehicle, which was now fitted with blue police lights. Two members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) were arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department on the R21 for allegedly robbing a truck loaded with groceries. Picture: EMPD “The men in TMPD uniform were interrogated by the EMPD officers. Based on the suspicion of our EMPD officers, they conducted a vehicle enquiry check and the BMW vehicle came out as having been stolen and recovered,” said Thepa.

The BMW vehicle driven by the TMPD officers was leading a grey truck, driven by the third alleged accomplice of the TMPD officers. The hijacked truck which was recovered by the police in Ekurhuleni when the two Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers were arrested in Ekurhuleni. Picture: EMPD When the truck driver spotted the EMPD officers travelling in an unmarked vehicle confronting the TMPD officers, the truck sped off. This was after the occupants of the BMW, being the TMPD officers, were being interrogated by the EMPD officers, Thepa said. She said a high-speed chase then ensued, which resulted in the truck being abandoned along the R21 south-bound before the R562 off-ramp.

A third man, believed to be an accomplice of the Tshwane Metro Police officers, was also arrested after he tried to escape on foot. Picture: EMPD The man driving the truck jumped out the vehicle and ran off. “The EMPD officers pursued the suspect on foot, until they apprehended him in a nearby bush with the assistance of Gauteng Department of Community Safety and SAPS helicopters,” said Thepa. Preliminary reports showed that the original driver of the truck had been abducted and dropped off in the Bapsfontein area. He managed to get to the Olifantsfontein police station and opened a case after the hijacking.