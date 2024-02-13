Newborn boy abandoned outside police station in Gqeberha

Police have opened a case of child abandonment after a newborn boy was found at the entrance of Mount Road police station in Gqeberha in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Provincial SA Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at around 2am one of the police officers discovered the baby.

“As a police official was walking towards the vehicle, she heard the sound of a crying baby coming from the entrance at the pedestrian gate. “The baby was found on the floor in the corner. He was wrapped in a black and brown towel and a white blanket.” Naidu said the child was taken to the Dora Nginza Hospital.

“SAPS Mount Road detectives are urgently trying to trace the mother and a case of child abandonment was opened for investigation.” Police are urging anyone who can assist in tracing the mother or may know of anyone who may have recently been pregnant and no longer has a child, to contact SAPS Mount Road on 041 394 6316 or 041 394 6243. They reminded people that all information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.

In a similar incident, a teenage girl was arrested for allegedly abandoning her newborn baby in a pit latrine. The incident took place last month in the Maphumulo area within Ilembe District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. The baby’s body was retrieved by emergency workers and the teenager taken into police custody.