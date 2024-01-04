KZN teen allegedly dumps newborn baby in a pit latrine

A teen believed to be 16 years old allegedly gave birth and dumped her baby in an abandoned pit latrine in the Maphumulo area within Ilembe District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. IPSS Search and Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said on Thursday members of IPSS alongside uMhlali SAPS K9 Search and Rescue responded to the area after receiving reports of a newborn that had been dumped in a pit latrine.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a 16-year-old female allegedly concealed the birth of a baby and disposed of it in a 2m deep abandoned pit latrine in a neighbour’s yard after placing it in a plastic packet,” he said. Meyrick said the packet containing the newborn’s body was successfully retrieved from the pit latrine. He said the deceased baby was handed over to members of Maphumulo SAPS and will form part of an investigation.

“Once it was confirmed that the newborn was in the packet, it was immediately handed over to SAPS and gender was not confirmed by rescuers on scene,” he added. Meyrick said that the 16-year-old mother was taken into custody. Police have been approached for comment.

Last year, IOL reported that a newborn baby had been rescued after she was found concealed in a plastic bag, and dumped on a sports field at Mbuzini, in Mpumalanga while in a separate incident a baby was stuffed into a maize meal bag and abandoned on railway tracks in Belfast In a previous report, Open Arms SA, a local organisation that helps with orphaned babies, appealed to women not to dump their newborn babies.