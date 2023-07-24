Newlands East man shot and killed while driving home from mosque

A Newlands East man was shot and killed while returning home from mosque on Friday afternoon. The victim and two others were travelling on Musa Dladla Road when they came under fire at around 2pm.

Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the victims were allegedly shot by unknown suspects while waiting for a traffic light to turn green. “A 48-year-old man was declared dead on scene. The second victim sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital for medical attention, while the third victim escaped unharmed,” she said. Ngcobo said Newlands East police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

Last week, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting on the side of the road. The man had been seated with a 17-year-old on Centre Road when they were approached by two armed men who started firing shots towards them. The incident took place outside the Lakehaven Estate.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said both victims were rushed to hospital. “However the 20-year-old succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the hospital,” he said. Netshiunda said the motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and no one has been arrested for the crime.