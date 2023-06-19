Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, June 19, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Nine-hour rescue operation for man who fell during a hike in Mpumalanga

Rescue workers carrying a 62-year-old man after he fell on a hike Waterval Boven area in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

Rescue workers carrying a 62-year-old man after he fell on a hike Waterval Boven area in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

Published 5m ago

Share

Durban - It took nine hours for emergency workers to rescue a 62-year-old man who fell during a hike in the Waterval Boven area in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

ER24 spokesperson, Ross Campbell, said the man slipped and fell while on a hike, fracturing his leg just above the ankle.

He said six ER24 paramedics and nine South African Search and Rescue Lowveld members along with three local hikers responded at 6pm.

“The initial hike to reach the injured man took two hours through some tough, steep terrain along mostly single track,” Campbell said.

“Once there, the team made an assessment - with a suspected ankle fracture the call was made to immobilise the patient and walk him out in a stokes basket with his lower leg in a splint and a vacuum mattress to keep his body from moving too much,” he said.

More on this

“With improvised rope pulleys and some serious manoeuvring the team managed to bring the patient down from the mountain by 3am on Sunday.”

Campbell said the patient who had suffered a fracture just above the ankle was transported to Mediclinic Nelspruit for further care.

In another incident, in April a 43-year-old woman who plunged 180 metres down Chapman’s Peak Drive in her car was taken to hospital after rescuers carried her back up to the road.

Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) said it was called to assist other rescue agencies after the woman landed over the edge of the road.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSMountain Rescue

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe