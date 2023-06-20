No bail for former Prasa security guard accused of raping 36 women

Durban - A man who allegedly raped 36 women, including a 14-year-old girl, over a five-year period has been denied bail. The 38-year-old former Prasa security guard faces 145 charges, including 44 of rape, 43 of kidnapping, 41 of pointing a firearm, and 17 additional charges, and appeared in Daveyton Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the man allegedly raped women across Benoni, Tembisa, and Daveyton between 2018 and January 2023. "It is alleged that he targeted the victims while going home, to work, or waiting for a taxi, and he would point them with a firearm, force them into his car, and drive to a destination where he would rape them," said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana. The accused was arrested in January following an intelligence-driven operation.

Mahanjana submitted an affidavit during his bail application asking that he be released on R10 000 bail as he was taking care of his sick child and nephew. He further told the court that should he be denied bail, he would not be able to complete his paralegal studies. "Prosecutor Terrence Marx opposed his bail and told the court that the state has a strong case against the accused since he was linked through DNA evidence to most of the charges. Furthermore, should the accused be convicted, he faces multiple life sentences, therefore he is likely to evade trial and might interfere with state witnesses," Mahanjana said.

Agreeing with the State, Magistrate Vinnie Gobind, said the accused was a flight risk. "He committed the offences for five years before he was arrested. Not only did he threaten to kill his victims should they report but he threatened to even kill their dogs," Gobind said. He added that the alleged serial rapist failed to show exceptional circumstances that warranted his release on bail.