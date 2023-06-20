Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Woman attempts suicide after being raped allegedly by ‘spiritual leader’ during steaming session

Two hands holding a pair of legs

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a Limpopo-based spiritual leader while performing a ritual. File Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu

Published 16m ago

Share

Pretoria - A 66-year-old “spiritual leader” has been arrested in Limpopo in connection with the rape of a 30-year-old woman, who was one of his clients, at his house in Eldorado Village.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the rape allegedly took place around 9:30pm on 12 April.

“According to police report at this stage, the victim allegedly went to perform a spiritual healing at the suspect's homestead when he (spiritual leader) asked his clients if there is anyone who needed to perform a steaming ritual and she volunteered,” Ledwaba said.

“The victim went to the bedroom of the pastor's son wearing only a blanket and found the room covered with smoke. The suspect emerged and started to rape her.”

After the alleged rape, police said the 30-year-old woman left the room wearing the spiritual leader’s jacket.

More on this

Police said the woman did not report the ordeal until she suffered mental breakdown and was diagnosed with depression.

She later tried to attempt to take her own life.

“The victim was referred to a relevant facility for mental treatment until she subsequently opened up about the rape incident. The matter was reported to the local police on Thursday 15 June 2023 and transferred to Seshego family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) for further investigations,” said Ledwaba.

He said a “swift reaction and meticulous efforts” by the Seshego police officers resulted in the accused man being apprehended on Sunday.

The alleged rapist was found at his residence in Eldorado Village in Maleboho.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the FCS team “for their decisiveness in apprehending the suspect”.

The accused is expected to appear before the Maleboho Periodical Court on Tuesday.

Police investigations continue.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSCommunity Police ForumsNPADont Look AwayRapeNot Safe For Women

Share

Recent stories by:

Jonisayi Maromo
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe