Tuesday, October 31, 2023

No jail time for Northern Cape traffic cop who issued a driver’s license to a Pakistani national without the driving test

A traffic cop has been found guilty of issuing a driver’s license without the test being done. Picture: Facebook

Published 32m ago

A Northern Cape traffic official who was found guilty this week of issuing a driver’s license to an applicant, without the test being done, has been slapped with a fine and a suspended sentence.

Erick Basson, 51, was sentenced for fraud in the Upington Regional Court on Monday.

Basson was found guilty of issuing a driver’s license to Pakistani National, Tahir Ali, 35.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (known as the Hawks), both accused were arrested during April 2016.

“Their arrest came after information was received regarding a traffic officer issuing driver’s licenses without the necessary driving test,” explained provincial Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi.

“The learner driver, Ali, came from Cape Town to receive his driver’s licence. His test was scheduled for 11am, however, it never took place,” said Mnisi.

“Yet the driver’s licence was later issued to him and the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team caught them during the exchange process.”

Mnisi said the duo were arrested and made numerous court appearances, leading up their convictions.

Ali pleaded guilty to fraud and was sentenced to a fine of R5,000 or three years imprisonment, wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition that the accused is not convicted on the offence of fraud committed during the period of suspension, Mnisi said.

Mnisi said Basson also pleaded guilty to fraud and was sentenced to five years imprisonment, wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition that accused is not convicted on the offence of fraud committed during the period of suspension.

