A Northern Cape traffic official who was found guilty this week of issuing a driver’s license to an applicant, without the test being done, has been slapped with a fine and a suspended sentence. Erick Basson, 51, was sentenced for fraud in the Upington Regional Court on Monday.

Basson was found guilty of issuing a driver’s license to Pakistani National, Tahir Ali, 35. According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (known as the Hawks), both accused were arrested during April 2016. “Their arrest came after information was received regarding a traffic officer issuing driver’s licenses without the necessary driving test,” explained provincial Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi.

“The learner driver, Ali, came from Cape Town to receive his driver’s licence. His test was scheduled for 11am, however, it never took place,” said Mnisi. “Yet the driver’s licence was later issued to him and the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team caught them during the exchange process.” Mnisi said the duo were arrested and made numerous court appearances, leading up their convictions.