North West rapist jailed for 25 years for raping seven-year-old stepdaughter

A North West rapist has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by the Potchefstroom Regional Court. The 39-year-old man was convicted of raping his seven-year-old stepdaughter.

The rapist cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim and to prevent secondary trauma. North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the incident took place on Saturday, May 18, 2023, in Greenfield Extension, Ikageng. In evidence heard by the court, a concerned neighbour went to visit the girl after she learnt the child was ill.

When the neighbour got to the house, the girl was alone at home and in bed. As they spoke, the girl confessed to the neighbour that she was repeatedly being raped by her stepfather. “The neighbour immediately reported this to the police and even accompanied the police to the victim’s house. She also accompanied the girl to the Thuthuzela Care Centre,” Myburgh said.

The stepfather was arrested four days after charges were filed by police on May 22, 2023, and after a thorough police investigation, his bail was opposed by the State and he was remanded in custody. The court ordered further ordered that the rapist’s name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders. He was also declared unsuitable to work with children, and the court also ordered the man unfit to possess a firearm.

The North West police commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena congratulated the investigating officer, Sergeant Cecilia Batantse from the Potchefstroom Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, as well as the prosecution team for their efforts and dedication in the apprehension of the rapist and ensuring his conviction and sentencing. “The way this neighbour acted is an example of the ‘your child is my child’ concept, where children are collectively nurtured and protected by the community,” Kwena said. [email protected]