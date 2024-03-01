Eastern Cape police sergeant convicted for raping stepdaughter at police barracks

An Eastern Cape police sergeant was found guilty of rape in the Eastern Cape High Court. His constable wife was found guilty of failure to report rape.

The matter was investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). The investigation revealed that the 53-year-old sergeant sexually assaulted and raped his 16-year-old stepdaughter. The mother of the girl, a 36-year-old police constable was arrested and found guilty of failure to report the rape on her daughter.

Ipid spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping said the teenager was raped at the police barracks. “The police sergeant from East London sexually assaulted and later raped his stepdaughter at the police barracks between 2018 and 2021,” Shuping said. “A case was reported to IPID, and the sergeant was arrested. The investigation revealed that the mother of the complainant, who is also a police officer, was informed by the child about these acts but she did not report them to the authorities or remove the complainant from the house.”

As her biological mother did not assist her in opening a case against her stepfather, the teenager’s aunt assisted her in opening a case and helped her through the court proceedings. Throughout the court proceedings, the police sergeant was remanded in custody while the police constable was released on a warning. Ipid applauded the aunt for standing by her niece and supporting her.

