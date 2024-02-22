Enyobeni tavern owners expected to fight guilty verdict

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, said the pair pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them. Tyali said Senior State Prosecutor (SPP) Thango Pangalela led evidence of nine witnesses, including two minors who survived the tragic event. “The court agreed with SPP Pangalela's submission there was no age restriction considered for access at Enyobeni, whatsoever and the owners failed to take reasonable steps to ensure age restriction admission, in contravention of the Eastern Cape Liquor Act,” Tyali said.

Pictures from inside the Enyobeni Tavern where 21 young people died. Picture: Henk Kruger

Tyali said the case is back in court on Friday for arguments in aggravation and mitigation of sentence. "Meanwhile, the formal inquest into the deaths of 21 young people at the Enyobeni Tavern is still to commence at the Mdantsane Regional Court," Tyali said. The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has welcomed the judgment, and is calling for a hefty sentenced to be handed down to the couple.