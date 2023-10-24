North West traffic cops held for demanding R2,000 bribe

Two traffic officers were arrested for soliciting a R2,000 bribe from a motorist in Stilfontein, near Klerksdorp in the North West. The Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, said the two traffic officials, aged 30 and 38, were arrested on Tuesday for alleged corruption.

"It is alleged that the duo solicited a R2,000 bribe from a motorist following his arrest for an alleged drunk and driving offence. The complainant was taken to a police station, where he reportedly paid the officers R1000.00,' said Hawks spokesperson in North West Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula. The traffic officers reportedly demanded a R1,000 balance, which he arranged to pay at a later stage. "After bringing the matter to the Hawks' attention, an entrapment was set, which resulted in the officers being caught soon after accepting R2,000 cash from the complainant," he said.

The traffic officers were charged with corruption and were due to appear in Stilfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. "Provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in the North West, Major General Patrick Mbotho, lauded the team’s swiftness in acting on the information and subsequent apprehension of the suspects," Mathebula said. In Gauteng, the Hawks said Frank Joachim Grobelaar, 66, and Christoffel Rudolf Botha, 77, appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Friday for contravention of Tax Administration Act 28 of 2011.

Warrant Officer Noloyiso Rwexana said both are members of the Helicopter Aviation CC. "It is alleged that between 2018 and 2020, they failed to submit income tax returns, resulting in Sars being prejudiced, for the sum of more than R2.4 million. "The matter was then reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Johannesburg for further probes. Both accused were released on R5,000 bail each, and the matter was postponed to November 20, 2023," said Rwexana.