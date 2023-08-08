North West Woman accused of gunning down sister-in-law will know next week if bail bid is successful

Nomsa Lephuting, accused of fatally shooting her sister-in-law, will know next week if her bail application was successful. Lephuting applied for bail at the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane near Rustenburg on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the North West division, Henry Mamothame, said the State opposed the bail application. The matter was postponed to August 14 for judgment. North West police said Lephuting, 36, was arrested on August 2, nine months after she allegedly shot dead her sister-in-law, Pauline Pulane Lephuting. She appeared in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court on August 4, where the case against her was postponed to Tuesday, for a formal bail application.

"It is alleged that on Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022, police were called regarding a shooting incident at the accused's residence where they found the body of Pauline Pulane Lephuting, 40, in one of the outside rooms of the dwelling," said North West police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane. "The deceased was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood with several gunshot wounds. She was later declared dead at the scene. Furthermore, it was discovered that the burglar door was forced open and the wooden door slightly opened," Tselanyane said. He said following the incident, a murder case was registered at the Tlhabane police station and later transferred to the provincial murder and robbery unit for further investigation.