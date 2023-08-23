Northern Cape cops killed in shootout hailed as heroes

The two police officers killed while tracking an alleged hijacking suspect in the Northern Cape on Tuesday, have been hailed as heroes. Constable Okaetse Mandindi (35) and Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo (45) were shot dead, allegedly by the suspect who managed to overpower them and take hold of their R5 rifle.

Mandindi and Masilo were following up on information about a stolen vehicle spotted near the Diamond Mall. IOL previously reported that a chase ensued when the suspect spotted the flying squad. It is alleged that the suspect drove into the Transnet yard, rammed through the gate and ended up in a ditch before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien, said officers chased after the suspect.

"The suspect managed to overpower the officers, grab their SAPS R5 rifles and shoot the officers, fatally wounding them," Gamieldien said. The suspect fled the scene but he was tracked down and arrested.

Two police officers shot dead near the Diamond Mall in Kimberley, Northern Cape. A suspect had been arrested. The cops from the Flying Squad were overpowered and shot while chasing a criminal linked to a stolen bakkie. — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 22, 2023 National SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said the accused faces a raft of charges including two of murder. He is due in court on Thursday.

Masilo joined the service in 2007 and had 16 years service at the time of her death while Constable Mandindi joined the service in 2012 and at the time of his death had been serving for 11 years. Masemola noted that the killing of these members happens a week before the commemoration of 34 members who died in the line of duty in the 2022/2023 financial year. We will work hard to secure a water tight case that will result in a lengthy conviction for this perpetrator. "To Sergeant Masilo and Constable Mandindi while the arrest of your perpetrator will not bring you back, may your souls rest in peace knowing that you died serving and protect South Africa and all its inhabitants. The organisation will ensure justice prevails for their families, friends and colleagues," he said.