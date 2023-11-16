Northern Cape farmer accused of killing two of his friends released on bail

A Northern Cape farmer charged with the murder of two of his friends has been released on bail. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Jacobus “Japie” Dawid Claassens, charged with two counts of murder, was released on R5,000 bail in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court.

Claassens is accused of shooting two of his friends who had been visiting him on his smallholding in Vioolsdrif on October 31 at around 4.30am. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said four men had come to visit their friend. “During the early hours of the morning, neighbours heard gunshots and went to the smallholding to investigate,” Ehlers said.

“Upon arrival, the owner of the smallholding allegedly admitted to shooting two men and wanted to hand himself over to the police.” One of the victims had been asleep when they were shot. The victims, who are believed to be from Cape Town and are aged 54 and 56, died on November 1 in hospital.

Speaking about the bail application, NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said Claassens has to report to the nearest police station every Saturday as part of his bail conditions. The court further ordered that the accused have no contact with witnesses directly or indirectly, remain at his current address, and report his movements to the investigating officer if he were to leave his address within 24 hours, and to hand in his passport. The case was adjourned to December 13 for further investigation.