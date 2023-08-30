The head of the Department of Health in the Northern Cape, Dr Dion Theys and two senior officials charged with personal protective equipment (PPE) fraud amounting to over R16 million were released on bail. Theys, 56, chief financial officer, Mosimanegape Gaborone, 54 and deputy director of finance, Victor Nyokong, 39, were granted R5,000 bail each in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They are facing charges of Contravention of Provisions of Section 86(1) of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), fraud, corruption as well as money laundering. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the case stems from PPE contracts that were unlawfully awarded and paid to companies by the Department of Health without following proper procurement processes, amounting to more than R16 million. They are charged with six others, who were previously released on bail.

Theys was arrested in the PPE case a week after the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Kimberley found him guilty of contravening Section 86(1) of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) relating to the leasing of properties. The court sentenced him to a fine of R150,000 or three years imprisonment, of which R100, 000 or two years imprisonment was suspended for five years, on condition that he was not found guilty of the same offence during the suspension period. The fine is payable to the Clerk of the Court as follows: R10,000, should be paid before or on September 7 and after that an amount of R2,000 should be paid before or on the seventh of each consecutive month until the fine is fully paid up.