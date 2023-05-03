Durban - An 18-year-old Northern Cape teenager is facing a murder charge after he allegedly killed a teenage boy.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the accused had been fighting with someone and had then gone home to fetch a knife on April 29.
“Upon his return, he found the victim standing at the gate and he stabbed the victim, who was certified dead at the hospital. The matter was reported to the police and the accused was arrested.”
He appeared in the Galeshewe District Court and remains behind bars.
“The matter was adjourned to May 8 for a possible bail application.
“The investigations are continuing in this matter,” said Senokoatsane.
In another incident, in KZN a teenager was arrested and charged for the murder of another teenager.
The 16-year-old had allegedly fatally stabbed another 16-year-old boy outside a corner shop after an argument in Southvale Avenue, in Phoenix in October.
Phoenix police station spokesperson Captain Louise Naidoo said: “As they continued fighting, the suspect took out a butterfly knife. The victim advanced towards the suspect and the suspect stabbed him once in the chest.
“The victim was then taken to a clinic (and declared) dead on arrival.”
IOL