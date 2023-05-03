National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the accused had been fighting with someone and had then gone home to fetch a knife on April 29.

Durban - An 18-year-old Northern Cape teenager is facing a murder charge after he allegedly killed a teenage boy.

“Upon his return, he found the victim standing at the gate and he stabbed the victim, who was certified dead at the hospital. The matter was reported to the police and the accused was arrested.”

He appeared in the Galeshewe District Court and remains behind bars.

“The matter was adjourned to May 8 for a possible bail application.