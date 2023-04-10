Six people arrested over murder of teen, 17, alleged to have raped his little sister

Durban — Six people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 17-year-old teenager suspected of raping his little sister. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that six suspects were arrested for the murder of the youngster in Verulam on Saturday morning.

“The murdered boy was wanted by the police in connection with a rape case. When police arrived at the deceased’s place of residence in the Shayamoya area in Hazelmere, they found a mob which had allegedly killed the suspect,” Netshiunda said. “The arrested suspects will face charges of murder and kidnapping.” Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said that the teen was beaten to death after he was accused of raping his one-year-old sister.

Balram said that Rusa received a call for assistance from the ward councillor and, on arrival, Rusa members met uniformed officers and detectives from the Verulam SAPS. It is alleged the suspects bound the boy’s hands behind his back with a metal chain which was secured with a padlock and then beat him in the house before they dragged him outdoors. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa “They directed Rusa medics to an unpaved pathway where the body of the teenager was discovered. On examination, he was found to have been fatally injured in the attack. He sustained blunt-force trauma to several parts of his body,” Balram said. He said it was alleged that the boy had allegedly raped his one-year-old sister on Friday and fled. Then on Saturday morning, his relatives traced him to his father’s house.

“They bound his hands behind his back with a metal chain which was secured with a padlock. “It is alleged people known to him began to assault him in his house before they dragged him outdoors. Members of the community allegedly joined in on the attack. The key for the padlock was handed over to police on the scene by the teenager’s uncle,” Balram said. “The deceased was also accused of allegedly raping a second minor child in the area. No criminal cases were registered in both incidents.