Not a Volkswagen: Audi A4 stolen in Tshwane, recovered in Ekurhuleni, fitted with number plates of a VW

Police in Ekurhuleni have recovered a stolen Audi A4 sedan, after it broke down and was abandoned on the roadside. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the white sedan was found in Thembisa during a crime prevention operation by EMPD officers.

“The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg precinct officers drove into a broken down, reported stolen sedan in the Thembisa area. “During the crime prevention operation on the M57 Road, officers came across a suspicious parked damaged white Audi A4 sedan, without a left front wheel,” said Thepa. An Audi A4 sedan which was reported stolen at Silverton, in Tshwane, was found in Ekurhuleni, fitted with number plates of a Volkswagen. Picture: EMPD “The locked sedan was tested using the displayed registration/number plate. The vehicle with false number plates, came out as a Volkswagen and the VIN/chassis number was used to determine the clear description and the liable owner.”

The EMPD officers soon discovered that the Audi sedan was recently reported stolen, with a Silverton, Tshwane case number. An Audi A4 sedan which was reported stolen at Silverton, in Tshwane, was found in Ekurhuleni, fitted with number plates of a Volkswagen. Picture: EMPD “Due processes was followed and relevant stakeholders including the South African Police Service’s fingerprints section were summoned,” said Thepa. “Investigations are under way and the recovered Audi was towed to the Aeroton police yard for safekeeping.”

