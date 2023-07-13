Notorious Gauteng hijackers jailed for one life term plus 82 years

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has sentenced Tshepo Aubrey Mokoena, 33, and Sibusiso Elvis Hlatshwayo, 30, from Ekangala to one life term and 82 years direct imprisonment each, after they were convicted for an assortment of violent crimes. The sentences came after the duo was convicted on December 19, 2022, for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and two counts of unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

“On June 12, 2019, a 56-year-old male who is a complainant in the matter was visiting a friend in Soshanguve, block G when he was approached by Mokoena and Hlatshwayo, who pointed at him with a firearm and robbed him of his vehicle,” Gauteng spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana said. “Four days later on June 16, 2019, during the day the two kidnapped and robbed Peaceful Khulekani Nxumalo, 26, of his car at Bronkhorstspruit and later killed him,” she said. Mahanjana said later that day, the vehicle tracking company for Nxumalo’s car noticed that the vehicle was being driven at high speed compared to the usual speed.

After investigation, the vehicle’s tracking device led the tracking team to Bronkhorstspruit, where they found the car parked next to another vehicle which was stolen a few days before. Hlatshwayo and Mokoena were sleeping in each car. “The tracker recovery services team then apprehended the two and called the police who arrested them on the scene and have been in custody since.

“In court, they pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and asked the court to hand down a suspended sentence because they have been in custody since 2019 and have children to take care of,” said Mahanjana. However, State prosecutor, advocate Lawrence More, told the court that the two were not remorseful and that they had committed a serious offence, which warrants a maximum sentence. He added that they caused the deceased’s family emotional and psychological trauma as they had to bury a decomposed body of the deceased which was discovered three months after the incident.