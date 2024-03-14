NPA sets wheels in motion to bring brothers arrested in Eswatini for AKA’s murder, extradited to South Africa

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the process to extradite two brothers who were arrested in Eswatini in connection with the murders of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane has begun. Speaking to IOL on Thursday, NPA spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said the process to extradite the murder-accused brothers was underway.

She said the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamilla Bathohi, has signed the relevant documents. “This documentation has been forwarded to the Department of Justice who is the central authority figure in the process,” she explained.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were tracked down and arrested in Eswatini last month. They are also linked to the murders of Mntimande Kunene, Nhlanhla Ngcobo and Zamokuhle Mkhwanazi-Ngcobo, which took place in eManzimtoti and Berea respectively. They have already appeared in the Manzini Magistrate’s Court and the matter has been remanded to March 20. Cellphones seized during their arrest, remain with police. The Ndimande brothers along with five others; Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, are accused of the murders.