NSRI rescue craft stolen, charred debris recovered in Delft

Cape Town – The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has been dealt a heavy blow when one of its rescue crafts was stolen from its Strandfontein base in Cape Town. As NSRI crew members arrived at the Strandfontein rescue station for routine training on Sunday morning, members discovered the rescue station had been broken into during the early hours of the morning and the NSRI JetRIB rescue craft was missing, NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said.

Strandfontein police have launched an investigation. “The SA Police Services, assisted by City of Cape Town (CoCT) Law Enforcement and CoCT Metro Police, are investigating a case of stolen and damaged property at NSRI Strandfontein,” Lambinon said. The stolen vessel was found burnt in Delft. Picture: supplied He said the four padlocks to the slipway boat gate were found open and damaged.

The charred remains of what used to be the rescue craft were found across the city in Blikkiesdorp, Delft. “During Sunday afternoon, what appeared to be a boat recently destroyed by a fire, was located on an open field in Blikkiesdorp, Delft. “Police and Law Enforcement investigated and it is confirmed that the destroyed boat is the NSRI Strandfontein JetRIB rescue craft.

“The craft has been completely destroyed by fire. It is suspected that parts of the craft may have been stripped before being set alight,” he said. “Investigations include an alarm notification indicating the rescue station main gates for the NSRI rescue craft was set on at 2.06am and went off at 2.10am.” He said the JetRib rescue craft had a Yamaha VX 1050 (110 HP) jet ski, an extension hull with a hypalon pontoon permanently attached, a three-cylinder four-stoke engine as well as 70-litre fuel capacity.

Lambinon said it is suspected the YAMAHA VX 1050 motor had been stripped from the rescue craft before it was set alight. “While NSRI has suffered theft of rescue assets and break-in’s at NSRI rescue stations in the past, we have never experienced a case where a rescue craft was stolen and later found gutted by fire. “On September 14, 2021, an International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF) Award for Innovation and Technology was awarded to the South African JetRIB, designed in 2019 by Admiral Powercats, Droomers Yamaha, and the NSRI.

“An NSRI JetRIB rescue craft fully kitted for rescue operations costs R650 000,” Lambinon said. The NSRI is appealing to anyone with information on the incident to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. [email protected]