WATCH: Oh bouy! NSRI pink rescue bouy theft caught on camera

In video footage of the incident, an unknown woman is seen detaching the Pink Buoy during the night, while an accomplice waits for her in a vehicle.

Cape Town – The National Sea Rescue (NSRI) Institute has appealed for the public’s assistance in recovering a life saving Pink Rescue Buoy that was stolen from Strand beach on Monday.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “We urge anyone who has seen it to alert the NSRI. We rely on the public. This is life saving equipment that we use and the Pink Buoy is only found in South Africa, nowhere else. If you catch sight of the pink buoy please contact the NSRI so that we can recover [it] …”

The NSRI has previously appealed to the public not to remove the Pink Rescue Buoys stationed along the Sea Point Promenade and Rocklands beach, after they were repeatedly taken from their posts and not returned.

At the time, NSRI Drowning Prevention manager, Andrew Ingram said the Pink Rescue Buoys in these areas had been removed from their poles and some found floating in the ocean.