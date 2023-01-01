Off-duty police officer arrested for attempted murder following shooting at Durban rugby stadium

An off-duty police officer has been arrested following a shooting at the outfields of the Shark Tank on Saturday night. The Sharks hosted a fun and entertaining family New Year’s Eve party for patrons, on the outer fields, following the completion of the Cell C Sharks versus Vodacom Bulls game.

In a statement from The Sharks, a spokesperson said that 20 minutes before midnight, there was an isolated incident involving an off-duty police officer, who was attending the game as a patron and a member of security personal. "In the process of our security escorting this patron off the premises, due to his non-conducive family behaviour and unruly conduct, the individual concerned drew his firearm and discharged a round which struck the security officer’s leg," the spokesperson said. The security officer sustained only minor injuries to his leg, however, unfortunately the bullet ricocheted and struck another patron in their leg as they were passing by the incident.

"Both individuals were treated on site and taken to hospital and both are in a stable condition. We are in constant contact with the injured gentlemen and wish them both a speedy recovery. The off-duty police officer was arrested on site and the matter is being further investigated by the SAPS," the spokesperson said. The Sharks emphasised that the incident took place on the outer fields and did not take place in the main stadium complex, where weapon control is strictly monitored by security personal at all times. "The Sharks place great emphasis on providing our fans and their families with a fun and safe environment, and we are saddened by this isolated incident, which we condemn in the strongest terms, as it was irresponsible, unnecessary and unwarranted.“

Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said two men were taken to hospital in a moderate condition. "Police in Durban Central have arrested a man for attempted murder following an incident in which the suspect reportedly shot and injured two people at the Kings Park Rugby Stadium just before midnight on Saturday," said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda. He said the circumstances that led to the shooting formed part of police investigations.

