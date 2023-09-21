Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned an “uncommon” incident in which two daughters assaulted their mother, demanding her social grant money. The incident occurred in October 2022 at Mashashane village, under the Capricorn District, according to provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“the two siblings assaulted their mother in a public space, and a passer-by captured the incident on video, which was published on different social media platforms,” Ledwaba said. He said the video reached police on Tuesday. “The victim (the mother) aged 49 was approached, and she opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against her two daughters,” said Ledwaba.

“One of the suspects was immediately arrested, and the arrest of the second suspect is still outstanding. She will be arrested soon.” Meanwhile, in condemning the incident, Hadebe said the abuse of parents cannot be tolerated in the province. “We shall not tolerate children who abuse their parents in any manner when the family set-up collapses in restoring good morals and respect, to an extent that the rights of another person are violated,” said Hadebe.

“The courts and prisons will always be there for corrective justice.” The arrested daughter is expected to appear before the Seshego Magistrate's Court on an unspecified date, facing a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Police said their investigations were still continuing.

Last week, IOL reported that another video of a woman assaulting her elderly mother back in 2021 had resurfaced on social media, which prompted the KwaZulu-Natal Social Development Department to ask people to refrain from sharing it. In a statement, the provincial department in KZN urged people to respect the dignity of the victim. The 24-second video resurfaced this week and has been widely shared across various social media platforms. However, the video is from 2021.