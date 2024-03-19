One month later and still no trace of missing girl, Joshlin Smith

It's been one month since Saldanha Bay resident six-year-old, Joshlin Smith, went missing. Police say while the search continues, the numbers of those involved in the searches have dropped significantly. Speaking to IOL, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the search is led by the investigating team, based on information gathering and clues being followed up.

So far, police have arrested four people linked to Joshlin's disappearance. They are; Joshlin's mother Racquel "Kelly" Smith, her partner Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Lorentia Lombaard. Lombaard was the latest person arrested in connection with Joshlin's disappearance. She appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court this week.

Cape Argus reported that Lombaard was charged with kidnapping and trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation. It is believed that Lombaard made a confession to the police at the time of her arrest. However, it cannot be made public at this time as it forms part of the ongoing investigation.

Smith, Appollis and van Rhym face charges of human trafficking and kidnapping. Another person implicated in Joshlin's disappearance, Phumza Sigaqa, were withdrawn over lack of evidence. Police are yet to release information about the blood-stained clothing found in a field during the search. For now, Pojie is appealing to community members and “influencers” to refrain from posting unfounded and malicious intended massages with regards to the investigation on social media platforms.