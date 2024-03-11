One person was killed in a horror truck crash on the R34 near the Mpungamhlophe area in northern Zululand on Monday morning. Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service spokesperson Chantelle Botha said when emergency services arrived on scene they found that two trucks had been involved in a head-on collision, and burst into flames.

“Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one patient had sustained fatal injuries and had succumbed to their injuries before emergency services could arrive.” The deceased is believed to be a truck driver. “Rescue services are currently on scene using specialised rescue equipment to gain access to another occupant, who is suspected to be trapped in the wreckage. The condition of the patient is unknown at this time.”

Botha said it is unknown what the trucks had been carrying. On Friday, one person lost their life in a horror truck crash on the N3 near Ashburton. According to ALS Paramedics two trucks and a H100 bakkie had been involved in a rear end collision.