Operation Catfish: 11 licensing officials arrested on allegations of fraud, corruption

Eleven licensing officials were arrested in connection with fraud and corruption relating to allegedly unlawfully issuing driving licences and roadworthiness certificates. The alleged fraudsters were arrested in three different provinces — Ladybrand in the Free State, Elukwatini in Mpumalanga and Rayton in Gauteng.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson, Simon Zwane, said the arrest was a joint operation between them and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks). “The suspects are implicated in fraud relating to the unlawful issuing of driving licences and roadworthiness certificates,” Zwane said. “The arrests follow three years of investigation code name ‘Operation Catfish’ which identifies examiners who were fraudulently issuing driver’s licences and roadworthy certificates at various testing stations.”

Zwane said the investigation was initiated by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit of the RTMC and registered by the Hawks as a collaborative effort. “The investigation has established a link in corruption in all three provinces. The majority of the arrested officials are based at Lengau Testing Centre in Bloemfontein,” he said. All the suspects are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.