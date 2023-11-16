Hawks arrest two more in KZN learners' licence scam

Two more people have been arrested as law enforcement authorities in KwaZulu-Natal continue to clamp down and root out corruption at driver licence testing centres. Meanwhile, the Department of Transport in KZN has vowed to revoke the fraudulently obtained learners’ licenses.

Provincial MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, said the criminal syndicates operating in these centres usually included an examiner, driving school owners, and applicants. This week, the South African Police Services' Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) arrested the pair, aged 44 and 49, for fraud and corruption. According to the Hawks, during the period 2016 and 2017, the two suspects were employed as learners licence examiners at the Melmoth Driving Licence Centre in Mthonjaneni Municipality.

"It is alleged that they were engaged in fraudulent and corrupt activities during the execution of their duties. The two allegedly acted in common purpose and disregarded proper learners licence writing procedures by allowing third parties to write on behalf of the applicants. Applicants were allegedly paying them plus or minus R2,500 per applicant," said Hawks spokesperson for KZN, Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo. He said the allegations were brought to the attention of the Department of Transport, and an internal investigation was launched. Mhlongo said as a result, a case of fraud and corruption was reported at Melmoth police station. The case docket was allocated to the Hawks members for further investigation; hence, they were arrested.

"Nine applicants, aged between 30 and 52, were also charged with fraud as well as corruption. The Department of Transport in the province is busy with the revocation of those driving licences that were obtained fraudulently. All 11 arrested suspects appeared in the Melmoth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The two examiners were granted R5,000 each, and the applicants received R1,000 each. Hlomuka has praised the officers for their work. "This is a massive clean-up operation, and it will continue to other DLTC’s. All those learners’ licences will be revoked because we want only eligible drivers who are competent on the road. Fighting fraud and corruption in our centres remains one of the strategic tasks of the current administration.