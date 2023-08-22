Optic fibre cable thief to pay a R4,000 fine or spend four years behind bars in Free State

A man who was found in possession of an optic fibre cable that was supposed to be in Welkom but was located in Vanderbijlpark has been sentenced to a fine of R4,000 or four years’ direct imprisonment. Mzikayise Mokoena, 37, appeared before the Welkom Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 18, 2023, where he was convicted and sentenced for theft of optic fibre cable.

On January 17, 2023, the CEO of MTD Civil Network Planning Company received an alert from a tracking device affixed to an optic fibre cable that was supposed to be in Welkom but was located in Vanderbijlpark. He then reported the matter to the police, and the tracking device was traced and found in Vanderbijlpark. Optic fibre cable belonging to the company was identified. “Mokoena, who was working for a company that was contracted to MTD Civil Network Planning, was then arrested after he was found in possession of the optic fibre cable,” Hawks spokesperson, Captain Christopher Singo said.