Oscar Pistorius takes fight for freedom to ConCourt

Jailed South African paralympian, Oscar Pistorius, has taken his fight for freedom to the Constitutional Court. Pistorius was convicted for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013. Pistorius claimed that he thought Steenkamp was an intruder. She sustained three gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Pistorius received a sentence of 13 years and five months. However, orders granted by the Supreme Court of Appeal have resulted in the Olympic blade-runner serve a 16 years and four months sentence. Pistorius hopes that his latest bid will see him eligible for parole in August next year. In March, IOL reported that Pistorius had been denied parole.

The parole board ordered Pistorius should remain behind bars after it found he had yet to spend the minimum required time behind bars to qualify for parole. At the time, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) granted inmate Pistorius a further profile for August 2024. "The reason provided is that the inmate did not complete the minimum detention period as ruled by the Supreme Court of Appeal," Singabakho said.