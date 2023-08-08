Outcry after video goes viral of woman kicking and stepping on child

Social media users were in an uproar after a video went viral of a woman kicking and tramping on a child. In the 13-second video, which we will not show due to the explicit and disturbing nature of it, shows the child laying on the floor while someone kicks him several times and tramps on his throat and chest area. The child then burst into tears.

South Africans called for the woman to be arrested and compared her to convicted serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu. Some called for her arrest, while others said the community must deal with her. Rapper Gigi Lamayne has said she will fund the lawyer who is willing to take the matter up and have the woman prosecuted.

Despite calls for the community to take action, police are working on protecting children. Earlier this week, the community of Mbuzini made the shocking recovery of a new born baby girl, found alive and concealed in a plastic bag at the local sports field. A case of concealment of birth was registered. Police urge anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the baby girl's mother to please contact Crime Stop number 086-001-0111 alternatively on MySAPS App.