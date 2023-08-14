Paedophile Gerhard Ackerman claims he’s innocent, blames lawyer for not following instruction

Convicted paedophile Gerhard Ackerman claims he is innocent. According to Ackerman, if he had had access to better resources in prison, the outcome of his trial would have been different. He has further blamed his lawyer for not following instructions. However, he dodged questions about the evidence presented in court that led to his conviction and sentencing. Ackerman, who was sentenced by the High Court in Johannesburg to 12 life terms on charges of malicious damage to property, rape, human trafficking, and attempted murder, spoke to the media moments after Judge Mohamed Ismail handed down his sentences, which will run concurrently.

Following Judge Ismail's ruling, Ackerman fired his lawyer and asked for a retrial. Ismail instructed Ackerman to file his motion for a retrial with the court and State by November 15, and the motion for a retrial will be heard on November 30. "I am innocent on most of the charges, if not all of them. I am not going to reveal if there is something that I am guilty of," he told the media.

Ackerman scoffed as journalists asked him to comment on how he was feeling about his sentence, confident that after filing his documents for retrial, he would be granted bail. He further laughed off another journalist’s question, adding that it gave him a migraine thinking about it. When asked what he would do if he failed in his attempt to prove his innocence, a haughty Ackerman said he would not fail, as he is innocent.

He also brushed off journalists' questions about the evidence against him that proved his guilt and part in the crimes. He blamed his lawyer for the outcome of the trial, adding that the lawyer did not follow his instructions. He said the State had access to the internet and cellphones for their case, but he did not. Ackerman was charged alongside acting judge and senior advocate Paul Kennedy, for running a human trafficking ring between September 2020 and July 2021. Kennedy died by suicide.