Pair nabbed on robbery, kidnapping charges were wearing police uniform

CAPE TOWN – Two men from the Eastern Cape are expected to appear in the Cala Magistrate’s Court on charges of house robbery, kidnapping and hijacking. The suspects, aged 35 and 37 were arrested during the early hours of Wednesday morning by the Eastern Cape Kidnapping Task Team headed by the East London-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

According to the Hawks’ provincial spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, it is alleged that on Tuesday, July 5, a house robbery and the kidnapping of two people took place in Ndondo Square. It happened at the home of an alleged loan shark in Cala. “Three suspects, all dressed in police uniform, are alleged to have barged into the house of the alleged loan shark and robbed her of 98 bank cards, cash to the value of R22 000, her Ertiga vehicle and kidnapped her two brothers. She managed to escape. “The vehicle and two brothers were later found safe,” Mgolodela said.

She said the woman is reported to have managed to identify one of the suspects after he allegedly stated he would be late for his shift duties and had a problem to attend to. “The 35-year-old suspect was arrested and that led to the arrest of the 37-year-old suspect. “During the arrest of the duo, a Toyota Fortuner, a Toyota Corolla and a VW Polo were confiscated. They are reported to have been used as instruments during the commission of a crime,” Mgolodela added.

The Hawks stated more arrests were imminent. Provincial head of the Directorate, General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, commended the task team for the expeditious response on the matter. [email protected]

