Pastor arrested for allegedly altering congregant’s documents, using them to purchase luxury vehicle

A 30-year-old self-proclaimed pastor, from Groblersdal in Limpopo, is on Monday expected to appear in court after he was arrested in connection with the fraudulent purchase of a luxury vehicle. The man of the cloth was arrested on Saturday, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

He said the pastor was apprehended after it was discovered that he had submitted fraudulent documents in his attempt to purchase the vehicle. “The arrest came as a result of a prompt reaction by the provincial tracking team which was tipped off about the suspect's activities,” Ledwaba said. “The suspect, whose identity is being withheld pending further investigation, was arrested when he arrived at the car dealership in Polokwane after the bank opened a case of fraud,” he said.

A Limpopo-based pastor was arrested after he allegedly submitted fraudulent documents in a bid to purchase a luxurious vehicle. File Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko “During the arrest, police confiscated the fraudulent bank statement, proof of employment and salary advice.” Police said it has been established that the pastor used the details of “an unsuspecting female congregant” to create a profile and forged the documents, in a bid to persuade the bank. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest, adding that the long arm of the law will catch up with offenders.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe “The [SA Police Service] SAPS is committed to rooting out fraud and corruption in all its forms and urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities,” said Hadebe. “This arrest sends a clear message that crime does not pay and that the SAPS will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans.” Last month, the eMalahleni Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga sentenced Job Molepo, 28, to three years in jail after he was convicted for vehicle finance fraud.

In July 2022, Molepo approached Eastvaal Isuzu dealership in Witbank to buy a Toyota Avanza vehicle. Job Molepo, 28, was sentenced to three years in jail after he was convicted for vehicle finance fraud. Picture: Supplied/Hawks According to Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala, Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, Molepo submitted all relevant documents to the dealership and his application was approved. The vehicle, a Toyota Avanza was delivered. “Wesbank as the financing institution, later discovered that the submitted documents were fraudulent. The vehicle was immediately repossessed.”