Pay back the money: Former Lieutenant Colonel sentenced for defrauding the state

A former high-ranking police official from the Free State has been sentenced in the Kestell Magistrate's Court after she pleaded guilty on charges of defrauding the state. Lieutenant Colonel Salmina Khuthala Majingo, 47, was convicted of the charges of fraud against her.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said Majingo was arrested on June 28, in Vereeniging. Information before the court revealed that Majingo was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in Kestell in 2012. Upon resuming duties in her new post she did not reside in Kestell.

“She travelled in an official vehicle to and from work between Bethlehem and Kestell. Months later, she submitted a claim for resettlement costs in the amount of over R19,000 without having relocated to Kestell,”Mohobeleli said. “Resettlement cost is a benefit given to members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) who have been appointed to a post outside their primary place of residence.” The matter was referred to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein. The investigation ultimately culminated in a warrant of arrest being issued for the SAPS member.

Majingo was subsequently sentenced to a R60,000 fine or three years imprisonment which is wholly suspended for five years. In addition, the court has also ordered Majingo to pay back the money she fraudulently took from the state. [email protected]